A “kids serve too” wristband sits on a table during an event celebrating military children April 15, 2021, at Park Hill Elementary School in Derby, Kansas. McConnell Air Force Base partnered with Park Hill Elementary to recognize almost 50 children for their service and sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6618634 VIRIN: 210415-F-XM616-0004 Resolution: 3541x2364 Size: 4.08 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 28 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Child resiliency in the military [Image 2 of 2], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.