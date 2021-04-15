Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Child resiliency in the military [Image 1 of 2]

    Child resiliency in the military

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class zachary willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A “kids serve too” wristband sits on a table during an event celebrating military children April 15, 2021, at Park Hill Elementary School in Derby, Kansas. McConnell Air Force Base partnered with Park Hill Elementary to recognize almost 50 children for their service and sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6618634
    VIRIN: 210415-F-XM616-0004
    Resolution: 3541x2364
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child resiliency in the military [Image 2 of 2], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Child resiliency in the military
    Child resiliency in the military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Child resiliency in the military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Derby
    Military child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT