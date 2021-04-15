Child resiliency in the military

Master Sgt. Michael Johns, 22nd Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to almost 50 children about resiliency April 15, 2021, at Park Hill Elementary School in Derby, Kansas. April marks the Month of the Military Child, celebrating over 2 million military children who did not make the choice to serve, but live each day supporting their military parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

