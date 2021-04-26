Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training [Image 20 of 24]

    Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Bryan Weeks, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department assistant chief, opens the valves to ignite a fire in their aircraft training fuselage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 26, 2021. Crews from the 788th CES fire department train twice a year to ensure their skills are always up to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 18:18
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

