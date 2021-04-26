Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training [Image 19 of 24]

    Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department spray a fire on an aircraft training fuselage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 26, 2021. Crews from the 788th CES fire department train twice a year to ensure their skills are always up to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 18:18
    Photo ID: 6618378
    VIRIN: 210426-F-AV193-2337
    Resolution: 4083x2859
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training [Image 24 of 24], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

