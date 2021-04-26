Wright-Patt Fire Department Conducts Fire Training

Firefighters from the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department spray a fire on an aircraft training fuselage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 26, 2021. Crews from the 788th CES fire department train twice a year to ensure their skills are always up to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

