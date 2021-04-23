Capt. Jim Brown, Commanding Officer of Office In Charge Of Construction Florence Addresses Staff and Attendees during a Ground-Breaking Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Jim Brown, commanding officer, Office in Charge of Construction Florence addresses staff and attendees during a ground-breaking ceremony for the hurricane recovery and military construction projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the beginning of a $1.15 billion five-year effort to revitalize MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
NAVFAC Atlantic and OICC Florence Participated in a Ground Breaking Ceremony at MCB Camp Lejeune to Mark the Beginning of a $1.15 Billion Five-Year Revitalization Effort
