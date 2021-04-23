U.S. Navy Capt. Jim Brown, commanding officer, Office in Charge of Construction Florence addresses staff and attendees during a ground-breaking ceremony for the hurricane recovery and military construction projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the beginning of a $1.15 billion five-year effort to revitalize MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:40 Photo ID: 6618215 VIRIN: 210422-N-N2125-1001 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 4.58 MB Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Jim Brown, Commanding Officer of Office In Charge Of Construction Florence Addresses Staff and Attendees during a Ground-Breaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by LT James Mixson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.