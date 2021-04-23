Ground-Breaking Ceremony for the Hurricane Recovery Military Construction Projects at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic joined U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (far left), Walter E. Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and George Rogers, chief executive officer, RQ Construction, LLC to shovel ceremonial soil during a ground-breaking ceremony for the hurricane recovery military construction projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the beginning of a $1.15 billion five-year effort to revitalize MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

