    Ground-Breaking Ceremony for the Hurricane Recovery Military Construction Projects at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune [Image 2 of 2]

    Ground-Breaking Ceremony for the Hurricane Recovery Military Construction Projects at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Lt. James Mixson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic joined U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (far left), Walter E. Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and George Rogers, chief executive officer, RQ Construction, LLC to shovel ceremonial soil during a ground-breaking ceremony for the hurricane recovery military construction projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the beginning of a $1.15 billion five-year effort to revitalize MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:40
    Photo ID: 6618216
    VIRIN: 210422-N-N2125-1002
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Capt. Jim Brown, Commanding Officer of Office In Charge Of Construction Florence Addresses Staff and Attendees during a Ground-Breaking Ceremony
    Ground-Breaking Ceremony for the Hurricane Recovery Military Construction Projects at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Atlantic and OICC Florence Participated in a Ground Breaking Ceremony at MCB Camp Lejeune to Mark the Beginning of a $1.15 Billion Five-Year Revitalization Effort

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Atlantic
    OICC Florence

