Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, depart their home station in a C-130H Hercules, April 24, 2021. 164th Airlift Squadron and 179th Maintenance Group members continue flying, maintaining and supporting the C-130H aircraft mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:27 Photo ID: 6618205 VIRIN: 210424-Z-XQ637-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.34 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 179th Airlift Wing Deploy to Middle East [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.