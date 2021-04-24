179th Airlift Wing Deploy to Middle East

Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, depart their home station in a C-130H Hercules, April 24, 2021. 164th Airlift Squadron and 179th Maintenance Group members continue flying, maintaining and supporting the C-130H aircraft mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)
