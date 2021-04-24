Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    179th Airlift Wing Deploy to Middle East [Image 1 of 6]

    179th Airlift Wing Deploy to Middle East

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, depart their home station in a C-130H Hercules, April 24, 2021. 164th Airlift Squadron and 179th Maintenance Group members continue flying, maintaining and supporting the C-130H aircraft mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    TAGS

    C130H Hercules
    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    Operation Spartan Shield

