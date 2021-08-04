210408-N-NO450-0002

PACE, Fla. -- Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Pace High School participate in an armed exhibition drill event during their 2021 Navy Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill competition at Pace High School, April 8. Pace NJROTC went on to best 23 other NJROTC units to claim their first national championship. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Pace NJROTC/Released)

