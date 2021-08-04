PACE, Fla. -- Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Pace High School participate in an armed exhibition drill event during their 2021 Navy Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill competition at Pace High School, April 8. Pace NJROTC went on to best 23 other NJROTC units to claim their first national championship. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Pace NJROTC/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6618096
|VIRIN:
|210407-N-NO450-0002
|Resolution:
|2100x1381
|Size:
|504.04 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210408-N-NO450-0002 [Image 2 of 2], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
