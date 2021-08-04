Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210408-N-NO450-0002

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command

    PACE, Fla. -- Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Pace High School participate in an armed exhibition drill event during their 2021 Navy Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill competition at Pace High School, April 8. Pace NJROTC went on to best 23 other NJROTC units to claim their first national championship. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Pace NJROTC/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Location: FL, US
    Pace High School NJROTC Unit Wins Virtual 2021 Navy Nationals Competition

    Navy Nationals Academic

