    210408-N-NO450-0006 [Image 1 of 2]

    210408-N-NO450-0006

    PACE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command

    PACE, Fla. (April 7, 2021) – Pace High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Seaman Apprentice Melyssa Chang hands off the baton to fellow Pace classmate, Cadet Ensign Wyett Dillon in a shuttle relay race during an athletic event for the 2021 Navy Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill competition at Pace High School, April 7. Pace NJROTC went on to best 23 other NJROTC units to claim their first national championship. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Pace NJROTC/Released)

    This work, 210408-N-NO450-0006 [Image 2 of 2], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pace High School NJROTC Unit Wins Virtual 2021 Navy Nationals Competition

    ace High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Seaman Apprentice Melyssa Chang

