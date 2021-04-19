210408-N-NO450-0006

PACE, Fla. (April 7, 2021) – Pace High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Seaman Apprentice Melyssa Chang hands off the baton to fellow Pace classmate, Cadet Ensign Wyett Dillon in a shuttle relay race during an athletic event for the 2021 Navy Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill competition at Pace High School, April 7. Pace NJROTC went on to best 23 other NJROTC units to claim their first national championship. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Pace NJROTC/Released)

