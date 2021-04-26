Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 arrive at RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter pilot assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 13 arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 26, 2021. The USMC aircraft completed a transatlantic flight before embarking aboard Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth for the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

