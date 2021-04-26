A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter pilot assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 13 arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 26, 2021. The USMC aircraft completed a transatlantic flight before embarking aboard Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth for the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6618081
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-PW483-0003
|Resolution:
|1763x1093
|Size:
|602.2 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|15
This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 arrive at RAF Lakenheath [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
