Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 arrive at RAF Lakenheath

United State Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 13 line the apron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 26, 2021. Aircraft and personnel from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 will support the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 2021 deployment by providing 5th Generation F-35B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

