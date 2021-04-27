Supermoon over Hurlburt Field

The Super Pink Moon sets over Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 27, 2021. Throughout the evening of April 26 and the morning of April 27 the moon was an average 6 to 8 percent closer to the distance of Earth than a typical full moon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Cody H. Ramirez)

