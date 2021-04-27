Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supermoon over Hurlburt Field

    Supermoon over Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The "Super Pink Moon" sets over Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 27, 2021. Throughout the evening of April 26 and the morning of April 27 the moon was an average 6 to 8 percent closer to the distance of Earth than a typical full moon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Cody H. Ramirez)

    by MSgt Cody Ramirez

    Supermoon over Hurlburt Field
    Supermoon over Hurlburt Field

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Air Force
    full moon
    Supermoon

