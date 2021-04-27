The "Super Pink Moon" sets over Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 27, 2021. Throughout the evening of April 26 and the morning of April 27 the moon was an average 6 to 8 percent closer to the distance of Earth than a typical full moon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Cody H. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 13:47
|Photo ID:
|6617961
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-WE773-002
|Resolution:
|4927x3288
|Size:
|17.67 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supermoon over Hurlburt Field [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT