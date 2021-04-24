Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Tony Whitehead visits Michigan National Guard [Image 4 of 4]

    SEA Tony Whitehead visits Michigan National Guard

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead takes questions from a member of the Michigan National Guard during a joint enlisted and company grade officer professional development conference at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan April 24, 2021. The event featured discussion about a variety of topics and interactions with numerous senior leaders from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 13:30
    VIRIN: 210424-Z-ZH169-1001
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits Michigan National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    SEA Whitehead
    NADWC: National Guard

