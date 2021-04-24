Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead takes questions from a member of the Michigan National Guard during a joint enlisted and company grade officer professional development conference at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan April 24, 2021. The event featured discussion about a variety of topics and interactions with numerous senior leaders from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6617929
|VIRIN:
|210424-Z-ZH169-1001
|Resolution:
|4781x3538
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits Michigan National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT