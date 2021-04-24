Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead takes questions from a member of the Michigan National Guard during a joint enlisted and company grade officer professional development conference at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan April 24, 2021. The event featured discussion about a variety of topics and interactions with numerous senior leaders from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 13:30 Photo ID: 6617929 VIRIN: 210424-Z-ZH169-1001 Resolution: 4781x3538 Size: 3.07 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits Michigan National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.