SEA Tony Whitehead visits the Michigan National Guard

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead speaks to a group of Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) recruiters at the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, April 24, 2021. The group discussed recruiting goals and tactics for the MIARNG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021
Location: GRAYLING, MI, US