    1st CAB conducts medical training [Image 2 of 2]

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Aircrews from 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment “Fighting Eagles" conducted medical evacuation training with 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria in on Apr. 15 in support of exercise Nightmare Steel. Photo by CW2 Ricky Chavis.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 
    EUCOM NATO ATLANTICRESOLVE DefenderEurope

