Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 12:02 Photo ID: 6617723 VIRIN: 210427-N-N1526-002 Resolution: 2592x1944 Size: 1.41 MB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.K.-Born and Bred U.S. Navy Medical Educator Reflects on Career and a Sense of Service [Image 5 of 5], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.