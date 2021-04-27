LCDR Robert A. Bartholomew, MSC, USN, Architect and Course Director of Navy Medicine 101. Courtesy of Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 12:02
|Photo ID:
|6617722
|VIRIN:
|210427-N-N1526-001
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|868.57 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.K.-Born and Bred U.S. Navy Medical Educator Reflects on Career and a Sense of Service [Image 5 of 5], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.K.-Born and Bred U.S. Navy Medical Educator Reflects on Career and a Sense of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT