    RC-E KFOR Soldier receives Order of St. Martin award [Image 2 of 2]

    RC-E KFOR Soldier receives Order of St. Martin award

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Bottjen, a Sioux City native and unit supply specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, receives the Honorable Order of St. Martin Award at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 27, 2021. This award is given to a select few Soldiers who have demonstrated exemplary service and honor while serving as quartermasters and logisticians in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6617721
    VIRIN: 210427-Z-TN401-1009
    Resolution: 4925x3505
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RC-E KFOR Soldier receives Order of St. Martin award [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    Quartermaster
    Iowa National Guard
    2/34th IBCT
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment
    Order of St. Martin award

