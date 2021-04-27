Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Bottjen, a Sioux City native and unit supply specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, receives the Honorable Order of St. Martin Award at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 27, 2021. This award is given to a select few Soldiers who have demonstrated exemplary service and honor while serving as quartermasters and logisticians in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6617721
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-TN401-1009
|Resolution:
|4925x3505
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RC-E KFOR Soldier receives Order of St. Martin award [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
