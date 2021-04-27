RC-E KFOR Soldier receives Order of St. Martin award

Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Bottjen, a Sioux City native and unit supply specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, receives the Honorable Order of St. Martin Award at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 27, 2021. This award is given to a select few Soldiers who have demonstrated exemplary service and honor while serving as quartermasters and logisticians in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

