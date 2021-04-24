Commander Naval Base Devonport Visits Carter Hall

210424-N-NQ285-1182

PLYMOUTH, England (April 24, 2021) Commodore Peter Coulson, right, Commander Naval Base Devonport, tours the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) with Commander LaDonna Simpson, center, the ship's commanding officer, and Commander Brad Fancher, the ship's executive officer, April 24, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

