    Commander Naval Base Devonport Visits Carter Hall [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander Naval Base Devonport Visits Carter Hall

    PLY, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210424-N-NQ285-1092
    PLYMOUTH, England (April 24, 2021) Commander LaDonna Simpson, left, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), gives Commodore Peter Coulson, Commander Naval Base Devonport, a tour of the ship on the ship's boat deck, April 24, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 04:16
    Photo ID: 6617617
    VIRIN: 210424-N-NQ285-1092
    Resolution: 4671x3336
    Size: 858.64 KB
    Location: PLY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Naval Base Devonport Visits Carter Hall [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

