Commander Naval Base Devonport Visits Carter Hall

PLYMOUTH, England (April 24, 2021) Commander LaDonna Simpson, left, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), gives Commodore Peter Coulson, Commander Naval Base Devonport, a tour of the ship on the ship's boat deck, April 24, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 04:16
|Location:
|PLY, GB
