    Europe District team mourns the loss of the 'Mayor of the Amelia Earhart Center' [Image 1 of 2]

    Europe District team mourns the loss of the 'Mayor of the Amelia Earhart Center'

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.11.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    After serving 20 years in the Army, Dean Blegen served nearly 20 more with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District working in Community Mail Room 410 at the Amelia Earhart Center in Weisbaden, Germany. During that time, he touched the lives of thousands of people who have been a part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District for the last two decades as well as the additional U.S. agencies that call the AEC home. These deep connections with people, co-workers and friends made it even more shocking when earlier this year when he suddenly fell critically ill in late February and subsequently passed away on March 3. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2013
    TAGS

    Service
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

