    Europe District team mourns the loss of the 'Mayor of the Amelia Earhart Center'

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Dean Blegen, pictured here in Community Mail Room 410 at the Amelia Earhart Center in Wiesbaden, Germany January 29, 2021, served nearly 20 years as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District team working in CMR 410 before passing away on March 3, 2021 after a sudden, brief illness. Blegen was remembered by his colleagues as a caring, friendly face who made sure they always got their mail and did whatever he could to brighten people’s days. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

