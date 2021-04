USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jasmine Hernandez, from Atlanta, fires a M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

