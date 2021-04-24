PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) A Mark 38 25mm machine gun system fires during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6617465 VIRIN: 210424-N-ZW128-1462 Resolution: 4362x2908 Size: 902.34 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.