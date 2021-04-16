Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW, 15th MEU Conduct Interoperability Training [Image 3 of 3]

    NSW, 15th MEU Conduct Interoperability Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Chan 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    PACIFIC OCEAN - (April 17, 2021) - Naval Special Warfare combatant craft conduct maritime interoperability training with Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) near Guam. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Special Group 1/RELEASED) 2021)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6617320
    VIRIN: 210417-N-KK081-0400
    Resolution: 5117x2915
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW, 15th MEU Conduct Interoperability Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSW
    Marines
    Fleet Integration

