NSW, 15th MEU Conduct Interoperability Training

PACIFIC OCEAN - (April 17, 2021) - Naval Special Warfare combatant craft conduct maritime interoperability training with Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) near Guam. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Special Group 1/RELEASED)

