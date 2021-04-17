Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jeremy Stillwagner 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    1LT Reid Sealby and 1LT Andrew Farrell,
    from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), sprint to the finish of the Helocast event at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6617259
    VIRIN: 210418-A-OK719-650
    Resolution: 2644x2068
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Competition

    TAGS

    brc 2021
    BRC 2021 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT