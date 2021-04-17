Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jeremy Stillwagner 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    1LT Michael Singer from the 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) completes the rope obstacle of the Helocast event at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition, by SPC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition

