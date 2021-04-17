1LT Michael Singer from the 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) completes the rope obstacle of the Helocast event at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6617254
|VIRIN:
|210418-A-OK719-064
|Resolution:
|3874x3115
|Size:
|885.93 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT