    Old Tar Award [Image 4 of 4]

    Old Tar Award

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 26, 2021) U.S. Second Fleet’s fleet master chief, Bill Smalts, is presented with the Surface Navy Association’s Old Tar award April 26th. The Old Tar Award celebrates the most senior enlisted surface warfare qualified Sailor in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    This work, Old Tar Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESWS
    Surface Warfare
    SNA
    Old Tar

