NORFOLK, Va. (April 26, 2021) U.S. Second Fleet’s fleet master chief, Bill Smalts, is presented with the Surface Navy Association’s Old Tar award April 26th. The Old Tar Award celebrates the most senior enlisted surface warfare qualified Sailor in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

