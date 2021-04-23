1st Marine Division Sgt Maj post and relief

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason K. Jones, the newly-appointed sergeant major of 1st Marine Division, listens to Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, give a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2021. Jones took on the responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of 1st Marine Division from Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the outgoing sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard).

