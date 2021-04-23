Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Sgt Maj post and relief [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Marine Division Sgt Maj post and relief

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Ridgway, left, Cpl. Sean Hawkins, center, and Sgt. Daniel F. Gomez, right, musicians with the 1st Marine Division Band, play the trombone before a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 1st Marine Division transferred responsibility, authority and accountability to the incoming sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jason K. Jones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard).

    TAGS

    USMC
    SgtMaj
    Marines
    1stMARDIV

