1st Marine Division Sgt Maj post and relief

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Ridgway, left, Cpl. Sean Hawkins, center, and Sgt. Daniel F. Gomez, right, musicians with the 1st Marine Division Band, play the trombone before a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 1st Marine Division transferred responsibility, authority and accountability to the incoming sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jason K. Jones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard).

Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US