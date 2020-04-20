Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley supports Jackson County mass vaccination clinic

    CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing update a computer data system with vaccine information March 21, 2021 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Central Point, Oregon. Oregon Air National Guardsmen from Kingsley Field were one of the many groups of uniformed service members volunteering to support a mass vaccination event in Jackson County, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    This work, Team Kingsley supports Jackson County mass vaccination clinic [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    community support
    Team Kingsley
    COVID-19 vaccine

