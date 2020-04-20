Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing update a computer data system with vaccine information March 21, 2021 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Central Point, Oregon. Oregon Air National Guardsmen from Kingsley Field were one of the many groups of uniformed service members volunteering to support a mass vaccination event in Jackson County, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 17:16
|Photo ID:
|6617010
|VIRIN:
|210421-Z-NV612-1035
|Resolution:
|5479x3677
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|CENTRAL POINT, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kingsley supports Jackson County mass vaccination clinic [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT