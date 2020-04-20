Team Kingsley supports Jackson County mass vaccination clinic

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state of Oregon pose for a group photo with Brigadier General Mark Crosby, the dual status commander for Task Force Oregon, March 21, 2021 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Central Point, Oregon. Oregon National Guardsmen were one of the many groups of uniformed service members volunteering to support a mass vaccination event in Jackson County, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

