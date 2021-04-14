Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfused Cadaver Training [Image 7 of 7]

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Capt. Garrett Holder, center, emergency medical physician 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division demonstrates the proper way to execute a direct laryngoscopy during Perfused Cadaver Training at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 14, 2021. More than 90 Soldiers and 30 civilians conducting the training, which is equipped to new technology that allows participants to train on real human tissue that simulates bleeding.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6617005
    VIRIN: 210414-A-EN604-0096
    Resolution: 3984x5577
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perfused Cadaver Training [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Medical Training
    Perfused Cadaver Training

