Capt. Garrett Holder, center, emergency medical physician 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division demonstrates the proper way to execute a direct laryngoscopy during Perfused Cadaver Training at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 14, 2021. More than 90 Soldiers and 30 civilians conducting the training, which is equipped to new technology that allows participants to train on real human tissue that simulates bleeding.
(U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch)
