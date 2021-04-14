Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct Perfused Cadaver Training at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 14, 2021. The training allowed Soldiers to train on human tissue to better equip them for the battlefield.

(U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021