Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct Perfused Cadaver Training at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 14, 2021. The training allowed Soldiers to train on human tissue to better equip them for the battlefield.
(U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6617004
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-EN604-0068
|Resolution:
|6095x4354
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Perfused Cadaver Training [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th Ind. Div. Soldiers train on human tissue to prepare for battlefield
LEAVE A COMMENT