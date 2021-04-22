Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division conduct Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. Soldiers conducted two weeks of training in preparation for the week-long certification.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6616933
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-EN604-0066
|Resolution:
|6122x4373
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Light Fighters train for EIB/ESB [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
