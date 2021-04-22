Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Light Fighters train for EIB/ESB

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division conduct Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 22, 2021. Soldiers conducted two weeks of training in preparation for the week-long certification.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6616932
    VIRIN: 210422-A-EN604-0069
    Resolution: 5990x4279
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Light Fighters train for EIB/ESB [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    soldiers
    army
    Expert Infantrymen Badge
    Americas pacific division
    Expert Soldier Badge

