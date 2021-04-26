Team Minot airman participate in a ruck march on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 26, 2021. The ruck march was hosted by the Sexual Assault and Prevention Response (SAPR) team and symbolized the weight victims can carry around with them after an assault.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allison Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6616520 VIRIN: 210426-F-PX509-1014 Resolution: 6317x4354 Size: 2.29 MB Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPR Ruck March 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.