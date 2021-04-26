Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR Ruck March 2021 [Image 1 of 10]

    SAPR Ruck March 2021

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Allison Martin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot airman participate in a ruck march on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 26, 2021. The ruck march was hosted by the Sexual Assault and Prevention Response (SAPR) team and symbolized the weight victims can carry around with them after an assault.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allison Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 13:47
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Team Minot
    Allison Martin

