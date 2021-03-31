U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Street, 92nd Operations Group deputy group commander, poses for a photo.Street was only 38 years old at the time of his cancer diagnosis with a survival rate of 12% within the first five years of being diagnosed. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6616514
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-XX000-2000
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|420.48 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Street: Overcoming cancer through connectedness, resiliency [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Street: Overcoming cancer through connectedness, resiliency
LEAVE A COMMENT