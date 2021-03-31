Lt. Col. Street: Overcoming cancer through connectedness, resiliency

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Street, 92nd Operations Group deputy group commander, begins his recovery following an intensive surgery. Street went into remission in December 2016 after a long surgery that entailed removing all of the tumors that had plagued his body, just eight short months after his initial diagnosis. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

