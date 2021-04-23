Donald L. Hoffer, executive director, Submarine Forces, gives remarks during his retirement and awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, April 23, 2021. Hoffer’s retirement ceremony marks the end of more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy, including his service to the Submarine Force for more than six years and as a Senior Executive Service for over 12 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 13:33 Photo ID: 6616486 VIRIN: 210423-N-UB406-0143 Resolution: 1883x1345 Size: 1.9 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBLANT Retiring Executive Director Receives Civilian Service Award [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.