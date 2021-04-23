Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBLANT Retiring Executive Director Receives Civilian Service Award [Image 5 of 5]

    SUBLANT Retiring Executive Director Receives Civilian Service Award

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, center, commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR), and Donald L. Hoffer, right, executive director, SUBFOR, pray as Submarine Force Atlantic Force Chaplain Capt. Gregory Cathcart delivers the benediction during a retirement and awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, April 23, 2021. Hoffer’s retirement ceremony marks the end of more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy, including his service to the Submarine Force for more than six years and as a Senior Executive Service for over 12 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

