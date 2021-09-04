U.S. Army Spc. Melissa Bellgreen, a combat medic with the Michigan Army National Guard currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19

Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), assists the Genesee County Health Department

during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for local residents held at Shiloh Missionary

Baptist Church, Flint, Michigan, April 9, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs

are supporting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and

administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo

by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6616288 VIRIN: 210409-Z-EZ686-1005 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.61 MB Location: FLINT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.