    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Melissa Bellgreen, a combat medic with the Michigan Army National Guard currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19
    Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), assists the Genesee County Health Department
    during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for local residents held at Shiloh Missionary
    Baptist Church, Flint, Michigan, April 9, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs
    are supporting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and
    administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo
    by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6616286
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-EZ686-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FLINT, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

