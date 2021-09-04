U.S. Army Spc. Melissa Bellgreen, a combat medic with the Michigan Army National Guard currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19
Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), assists the Genesee County Health Department
during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for local residents held at Shiloh Missionary
Baptist Church, Flint, Michigan, April 9, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs
are supporting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and
administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo
by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:50
|Photo ID:
|6616286
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-EZ686-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FLINT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
