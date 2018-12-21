Search and recovery training exercised at McConnell

Staff Sgt. Alejandra Joynes, 22nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, searches for evidence of simulated remains as part of a search and recovery team during an exercise April 22, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The team is responsible for finding all remains and personal belongings in case of fatalities after an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6616253
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-JA727-0049
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.93 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
