    Search and recovery training exercised at McConnell [Image 3 of 3]

    Search and recovery training exercised at McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alejandra Joynes, 22nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, searches for evidence of simulated remains as part of a search and recovery team during an exercise April 22, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The team is responsible for finding all remains and personal belongings in case of fatalities after an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2018
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:37
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
