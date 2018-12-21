Staff Sgt. Alejandra Joynes, 22nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, searches for evidence of simulated remains as part of a search and recovery team during an exercise April 22, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The team is responsible for finding all remains and personal belongings in case of fatalities after an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2018 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6616253 VIRIN: 210422-F-JA727-0049 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.93 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Search and recovery training exercised at McConnell [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.