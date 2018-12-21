Senior Airman James Herndon, 22nd Force Support Squadron services journeyman, participates in a search and recovery effort during an exercise April 22, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The team moves in sync to ensure all belongings are properly tagged and recovered so casualties can be identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 12.21.2018 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Search and recovery training exercised at McConnell, by SrA Alan Ricker